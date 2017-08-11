Austin (hamstring) was activated from the DL and optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.

He suffered the hamstring injury in late June and spent six weeks on the DL before getting healthy enough to be officially sent back to Triple-A. Austin has been able to get to his power (six homers, .219 ISO in 105 plate appearances) against big-league pitching, but it has come at the expense of batting average and contact (40 percent strikeout rate, .229 AVG). Look for him to provide depth at Triple-A until rosters expand in September.