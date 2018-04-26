Austin went 2-for-5 with a double and a three-run home run in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Twins.

He's now got five homers on the season, three of which have come in his last four games. Austin's still splitting time at first base with Neil Walker, but the 26-year-old has been by far the better hitter so far in 2018, putting together a .305/.379/.661 slash line, and he could begin to claim a much larger share of the playing time at the position if he stays locked in and Walker's slump continues.