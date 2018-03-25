Yankees manager Aaron Boone suggested Sunday that Austin would likely be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and see time at first base to begin the season if Greg Bird (foot) is forced to the disabled list, Billy Witz of The New York Times reports.

Bird is set to undergo an examination in New York on Monday, at which point the Yankees should have a better idea of the first baseman's availability for Opening Day. If it's determined that Bird will need time off to recover from the foot injury, Austin would likely split time at the position with the switch-hitting Neil Walker. As a right-handed hitter, Austin would likely see the smaller share of starts at first base in that scenario, but could get the Opening Day start with the Yankees scheduled to face a left-handed pitcher (Toronto's J.A. Happ) in their first game of the season.