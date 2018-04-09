Austin went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs Sunday in the Yankees' 8-7 loss to the Orioles in 12 innings.

The right-handed Austin was only expected to fill the short end of a platoon at first base upon being promoted to the big leagues prior to the season, but manager Aaron Boone has started the 26-year-old in five of the last six games. Austin has faced four right-handed starters over that stretch and has hit 5-for-22 with six runs. While that isn't special production, Austin has held is own and looks likely to draw regular starts at the position until his numbers crater or Greg Bird (foot) comes off the 10-day disabled list.