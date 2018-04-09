Yankees' Tyler Austin: Doubles in extra-inning loss
Austin went 2-for-5 with a double, a walk and two runs Sunday in the Yankees' 8-7 loss to the Orioles in 12 innings.
The right-handed Austin was only expected to fill the short end of a platoon at first base upon being promoted to the big leagues prior to the season, but manager Aaron Boone has started the 26-year-old in five of the last six games. Austin has faced four right-handed starters over that stretch and has hit 5-for-22 with six runs. While that isn't special production, Austin has held is own and looks likely to draw regular starts at the position until his numbers crater or Greg Bird (foot) comes off the 10-day disabled list.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Newcomb looks like an ace; Bogaerts hurt
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...