Yankees' Tyler Austin: Doubles twice Monday
Austin went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run scored in the Yankees' 12-1 victory over the Marlins on Monday.
The 26-year-old is now riding a five-game hitting streak, during which he's reached base in more than half of his plate appearances while driving in and scoring four runs. Austin has been far more effective against lefties throughout his career, so he carries more downside in weekly formats both from a playing-time and production perspective when the Yankees are slated to face a slew of right-handed pitchers. Austin should at least make for a decent punt play for the Tuesday DFS slate with the Marlins bringing a lefty (Jarlin Garcia) to the hill for the second straight day.
