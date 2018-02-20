Yankees' Tyler Austin: Favorite to earn backup first base role
Manager Aaron Boone said Austin is the Yankees' clear No. 2 option at first base behind Greg Bird, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.
It appears Austin is seen as the favorite to break camp as the team's backup first baseman, ahead of the likes of Billy McKinney, Austin Romine and Jabari Blash. While Bird is expected to see the majority of starts at first base in 2018, his past injury issues leave the possibility for Austin to step into an everyday role should Bird get bitten by the injury bug again. At the very least, Austin should see some occasional at-bats against lefties; the 26-year-old has hit an impressive .361/.432/.722 against southpaws in his brief MLB career.
