Yankees' Tyler Austin: Formally recalled Thursday
The Yankees recalled Austin from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports. Austin will start at first base and bat ninth in the club's season opener against the Blue Jays.
Austin is expected to split time at first base with Neil Walker with Greg Bird (foot) likely out of commission until at least mid-May. Though he'll draw a start in the opener with southpaw J.A. Happ on the mound for Toronto, the right-handed Austin will likely see the smaller share of starts at first base with the switch-hitting Walker matching up better against opposing right-handers. The lack of consistent at-bats Austin projects to receive along with his low placement in the lineup when he does start likely limits the 26-year-old's appeal to AL-only formats.
More News
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: To start Opening Day•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Likely called upon if Bird unavailable•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Path to roster spot re-opens•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Favorite to earn backup first base role•
-
Opening Day Live Chat
Join our Fantasy baseball crew as they get ready for the start of the season, live!
-
Spring training winners and losers
Who won the critical position battles in spring training, and what does it mean for Fantasy...
-
Podcast: Best of spring training
Which players raised their stock the most during spring training? Many top spring performers...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Fade Andrus
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Elvis Andrus, Eric Hosmer will...
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...