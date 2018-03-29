The Yankees recalled Austin from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Thursday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports. Austin will start at first base and bat ninth in the club's season opener against the Blue Jays.

Austin is expected to split time at first base with Neil Walker with Greg Bird (foot) likely out of commission until at least mid-May. Though he'll draw a start in the opener with southpaw J.A. Happ on the mound for Toronto, the right-handed Austin will likely see the smaller share of starts at first base with the switch-hitting Walker matching up better against opposing right-handers. The lack of consistent at-bats Austin projects to receive along with his low placement in the lineup when he does start likely limits the 26-year-old's appeal to AL-only formats.