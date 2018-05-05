Manager Aaron Boone said that Austin (hip) is "good to go" but is not in Saturday's lineup with right-hander Trevor Bauer on the hill for Cleveland, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

In addition, Neil Walker's recent surge at the plate was also a contributing factor in Boone's lineup decision. Looking ahead, Austin could start Sunday for the series finale, but it wouldn't be a major surprise if he's once again situated on the bench with right-hander Mike Clevinger pitching for the Indians.