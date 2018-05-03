Yankees' Tyler Austin: Held out Thursday
Austin (hip) is not in the lineup against Houston on Thursday, Hunter Atkins of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Austin was lifted from Wednesday's game with a jammed hip after sustaining the injury during a diving play in the seventh inning. Manager Aaron Boone stated that Austin appeared to have "avoided something serious" but Boone will exercise caution with the first baseman and give him at least one day off to recover. Neil Walker will man first and bat sixth for the series finale.
