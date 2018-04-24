Austin is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Twins, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

The 26-year-old has seen the ball well as of late, turning in three multi-hit games in the past seven contests to raise his season batting average to .296. Nonetheless, Austin will head to the bench for a night off, allowing Neil Walker to log a start at first base.

