Austin went 2-for-3 with one strikeout, two home runs, two runs scored and three RBI Saturday against the Blue Jays.

Austin had a big day at the plate, accounting for all of the Yankees' offense Saturday by hitting two home runs off of Marco Estrada. He appears to be competing for at-bats at first base with Neil Walker, though the competition could become more crowded with the team calling up prospect Miguel Andujar who recently began working at first base in spring training and minor league games. Austin wasn't a prolific power-hitter in the upper levels of the minors but he did flash enough power to warrant some attention if he is able to maintain regular at-bats.