Austin went 2-for-4 with two two-run home runs Sunday against the Royals.

Austin took left-hander Eric Skoglund deep for both of his home runs, taking advantage of being in the lineup for only the second time in five days. After a hot start in April, Austin's performance has fallen mightily in May as he entered Sunday's game batting just .154/.179/.269 in 26 at-bats for the month. With Greg Bird reportedly nearing a return, playing time could become even more scarce for Austin the near future.