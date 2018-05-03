Austin was removed from Wednesday's game against the Astros after jamming his hip, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Austin came up gingerly after making a diving stop on a grounder in the seventh inning, and he was subsequently replaced by Neil Walker prior to the eighth inning. Fortunately, manager Aaron Boone said after the game that the Yankees appear to have "avoided something serious" with Austin. The first baseman told Boone that he'd be available to play Thursday, but it still wouldn't be surprising to see the Yankees play it safe and give him the game off.