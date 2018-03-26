Austin was informed Tuesday that he has made the Yankees' Opening Day roster, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

As expected, Austin was summoned back to the majors with news coming that Greg Bird will be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks following foot surgery. The 26-year-old is expected to operate on the short side of a platoon with Neil Walker at first base until Bird is healthy. While Austin owns a lackluster .236/.294/.447 slash-line across 51 games at the major-league level, he has produced in his limited opportunities against left-handed pitching, hitting an impressive .361/.432/.722 in 44 plate appearances against southpaws.