Yankees' Tyler Austin: Not in Friday's lineup
Austin is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Friday, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.
Austin will remain on the pine with right-hander Mike Fiers taking the hill for the series opener as Neil Walker draws another start at first base. Expect to see the 26-year-old back in the lineup Saturday with southpaw Francisco Liriano pitching for Detroit.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...
-
Good luck replacing Elvis Andrus
The Elvis Andrus injury exposes just how thin shortstop is, according to Scott White, which...
-
Podcast: Shortstop and closer help
Need an Elvis Andrus replacement or a new closer? We’ll tell you who to add on today’s epi...