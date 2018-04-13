Austin is out of the lineup against the Tigers on Friday, Pete Caldera of the Bergen Record reports.

Austin will remain on the pine with right-hander Mike Fiers taking the hill for the series opener as Neil Walker draws another start at first base. Expect to see the 26-year-old back in the lineup Saturday with southpaw Francisco Liriano pitching for Detroit.

