Austin is out of the lineup against the Red Sox on Wednesday, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Austin will take a seat on the pine while Neil Walker gets a start at first base for the second of a three-game set versus Boston. During 21 appearances this year, Austin is hitting .247/.321/.534 with five home runs and 16 RBI.

