Austin is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Following three straight starts as the DH, Austin will retreat to the bench while Aaron Judge spends a day at the position. With Matt Holliday (back) still on the 10-day disabled list, Austin figures to pick up a few more starts in the coming days. Since his call up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Austin has gone 5-for-14 with one home run and five RBI.