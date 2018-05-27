Yankees' Tyler Austin: On bench again Sunday
Austin is out of the lineup Sunday against the Angels, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
With Greg Bird back from the disabled list, Austin will hit the bench for the second straight contest, but it's unlikely Austin would have stuck in the lineup anyway with the Angels bringing right-handed pitchers to the hill for each of those contests. So long as he remains on the active roster, Austin should still have a clear path to at-bats against southpaws, with the lefty-hitting Bird likely to the hit the bench in those scenarios. It's thus expected that Bird's addition could prove more costly to Neil Walker, who had been occupying the larger side of the platoon at first base of late.
