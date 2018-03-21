Austin was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.

Austin was fighting for one of the team's final bench spots in camp, but the Yankees decided to keep an extra reliever around rather than an additional bench bat. The 26-year-old will head back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to open the season, where he hit a respectable .275/.342/.544 with 10 home runs across 47 games. While he could return to the majors in 2018, the organizational depth ahead of him at first base and in the outfield would likely limit him to working on the short side of a platoon.