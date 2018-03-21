Yankees' Tyler Austin: Optioned to minors
Austin was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday.
Austin was fighting for one of the team's final bench spots in camp, but the Yankees decided to keep an extra reliever around rather than an additional bench bat. The 26-year-old will head back to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to open the season, where he hit a respectable .275/.342/.544 with 10 home runs across 47 games. While he could return to the majors in 2018, the organizational depth ahead of him at first base and in the outfield would likely limit him to working on the short side of a platoon.
More News
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Path to roster spot re-opens•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Favorite to earn backup first base role•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Not in Wednesday's lineup•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Picks up third straight start at DH•
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...
-
Spring Takes: Claudio out as closer?
Steven Matz and Matt Harvey are getting attention, but David Price and Julio Teheran deserve...
-
Fantasy baseball: Fade Kershaw, Machado
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns that Jose Quintana, Starling Marte...
-
Top 10 (non-Acuna) prospects to stash
We all know about Ronald Acuna, but he's not the only top prospect ticketed for the minors...