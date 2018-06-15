Austin was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday's game.

As Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports, this is the corresponding transaction that will open up the roster spot for Friday starter Jonathan Loaisiga. Austin, who after Thursday action is hitting .223/.280/.471 with eight homers and 23 RBI, was having more trouble finding work against right-handed pitching after Greg Bird's return. He likely still has a ticket on the shuttle, though, and might resurface on the big-league roster when the Yankees need another bat.

