Yankees' Tyler Austin: Optioned to Triple-A
Austin was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following Thursday's game.
As Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports, this is the corresponding transaction that will open up the roster spot for Friday starter Jonathan Loaisiga. Austin, who after Thursday action is hitting .223/.280/.471 with eight homers and 23 RBI, was having more trouble finding work against right-handed pitching after Greg Bird's return. He likely still has a ticket on the shuttle, though, and might resurface on the big-league roster when the Yankees need another bat.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Soroka's sparkling return
Generally speaking, it's smart to avoid pitchers in their first start back from the DL. Mike...
-
Prospects Report: Yankee rumblings
Scott White says pitcher Jonathan Loaisiga may have staying power even if he's looking at a...
-
Podcast: Worryometer
We’ll tell you which players our listeners are worried about and whether or not our Podcast...
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield moving up
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Replacing Miggy
Heath Cummings has two replacements for Miguel Cabrera and says John Hicks is a must-start...
-
Martinez elevating his game
Jose Martinez has always had the tools. Now, he's putting them to use, Chris Towers says.