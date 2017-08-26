Play

Austin was sent down to Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes Barre following Friday night's game, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

The Yankees are planning to call up Greg Bird before Saturday afternoon's game against Seattle. Austin mashed a pair of home runs over nine games with the Yankees, but he struck out 11 times against just two walks and will have to polish his plate discipline before he can stick around for the long term.

