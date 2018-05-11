Austin is not in the starting lineup against the Athletics on Friday.

Neil Walker will get another start at first base with right-hander Kendall Graveman on the mound for Oakland. With Walker heating up and Austin currently in a mini-slump -- 0-for-18 with 10 strikeouts over his past six games -- the former will continue to receive a decent amount of playing time.

