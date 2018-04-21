Yankees' Tyler Austin: Out of Saturday's lineup
Austin is out of the starting nine for Saturday's game against the Blue Jays.
Austin will take a seat on the pine with right-hander Marcus Stroman on the mound for Toronto. Neil Walker gets the start at first while batting sixth. Expect to see Austin back in the lineup for Sunday's series finale against southpaw Jaime Garcia.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...
-
Waivers: Upside in Brinson
Lewis Brinson and Jeimer Candelario had huge games Thursday. Heath Cummings looks at their...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...