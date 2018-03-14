Austin has an avenue to an Opening Day roster spot after the Yankees released Adam Lind, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

There appeared to be a direct battle between Austin and Lind for a backup first base job this spring, and it seems as though Austin has won that battle. There's no guarantee that the Yankees will roster two first basemen, but if they do, Austin will be the one they turn to. As a right-handed hitter, Austin is a natural complement to the left-handed Greg Bird and could start against tough lefties while also pinch hitting and receiving the occasional start as a designated hitter. If he makes the team, he isn't likely to receive the at-bats necessary to be much of an asset to start the season, though there are certainly worse players than Bird to be stuck behind in terms of being just one injury away from an expanded role.