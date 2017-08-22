Yankees' Tyler Austin: Picks up third straight start at DH
Austin will serve as the Yankees' designated hitter and bat sixth Tuesday against the Tigers, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
For the third consecutive game, Austin will settle into the DH spot, which could be his regular home in the lineup for the duration of Matt Holliday's (back) absence. Since returning from an extended stay on the disabled list last week following a bout with a hamstring injury, Austin has provided a major impact in the bottom half of the lineup, going 4-for-11 with three RBI and two runs.
