Yankees' Tyler Austin: Pops third homer Friday
Austin went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays.
The long ball was his third of the season, but Austin's first since a two-homer barrage back on March 31 -- also, coincidentally, against the Jays. He's got a strong .283/.365/.565 slash line so far, and while his platoon gig limits his fantasy value in shallow formats, the 26-year-old is seeing enough playing time to be more than useful in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues.
