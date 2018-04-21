Austin went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Friday's 8-5 loss to the Blue Jays.

The long ball was his third of the season, but Austin's first since a two-homer barrage back on March 31 -- also, coincidentally, against the Jays. He's got a strong .283/.365/.565 slash line so far, and while his platoon gig limits his fantasy value in shallow formats, the 26-year-old is seeing enough playing time to be more than useful in AL-only and deeper mixed leagues.