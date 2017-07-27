Austin (hamstring) is expected to start a rehab assignment following the team's current homestand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Austin just got back to running Tuesday, although it's promising to see that the club is confident in his progress to already begin planning the rehab stint. This timetable would line him up to head to the minors during the first week of August, which could get him back with the big-league club a week or two afterward if all goes well.