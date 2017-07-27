Yankees' Tyler Austin: Rehab stint on horizon
Austin (hamstring) is expected to start a rehab assignment following the team's current homestand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Austin just got back to running Tuesday, although it's promising to see that the club is confident in his progress to already begin planning the rehab stint. This timetable would line him up to head to the minors during the first week of August, which could get him back with the big-league club a week or two afterward if all goes well.
More News
-
Waivers: Zimmer, Lewis deserve more love
With the arrival of Yoan Moncada and Rafael Devers, other notable rookies have slipped through...
-
Prospects: Weaver, Honeywell buzz
The Cardinals have a rotation opening for Luke Weaver, but do the Rays for Brent Honeywell?...
-
Roto Trade Chart and Top 250
The trade deadline is rapidly approaching. Heath Cummings offers five rules to help you down...
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...