Yankees' Tyler Austin: Remains out Friday
Austin (hip) is out of the lineup again Friday against Cleveland, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Austin jammed his hip while diving for a ball Wednesday against the Astros. He'll now miss at least two games. The 26-year-old has done a capable job filling in for the injured Greg Bird (ankle), hitting .261/.329/.565 with five homers in 19 games. Neil Walker will start at first base Friday.
