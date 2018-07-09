Yankees' Tyler Austin: Returns from Triple-A disabled list
Austin (undisclosed) was activated from the 7-day disabled list at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI in the affiliate's 3-2 win over Pawtucket on Sunday.
Austin was sidelined for about a week and a half with the unspecified injury. The 26-year-old held his own against left-handed pitching during his time in the majors earlier this season with a .245/.317/.509 batting line (122 wRC+), but now that Greg Bird has taken over as the Yankees' everyday first baseman, Austin doesn't have an obvious path back to the big leagues.
