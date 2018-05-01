Yankees' Tyler Austin: Returns to action Tuesday
Austin (suspension) is starting at first base and hitting eighth Tuesday against the Astros, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Austin is back in action after missing the past four games due to a suspension he picked up for his role in an altercation with the Red Sox. The 26-year-old was seeing the ball well prior to his suspension, as evidenced by his .290/.362/.629 line and five homers through 17 games. Austin will face a tough matchup in Justin Verlander in his first game back.
