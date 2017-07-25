Austin (hamstring) was seen running in the outfield with the training staff Tuesday, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Austin has been on the disabled list since June 29, and given the fact that he's just getting back to running definitely means that he won't meet his initial return timetable of four weeks. The progress is good to see, however, and his next steps will likely be returning to baseball activities, which could happen in the next week or two.