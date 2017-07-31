Austin (hamstring) will start his rehab assignment Tuesday for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The righty-hitting first baseman could be a welcome addition to the Yankees' bench -- or lineup against left-handed pitchers -- upon his activation. Given Austin's injury and the looming roster decisions that would require his activation, however, the Yankees may wait until his maximum allotted tuneup window to bring him back, which likely puts a return toward mid- to late August.