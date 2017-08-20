Play

Austin went 2-for-4 with a double and a three-run homer Saturday against the Red Sox.

Austin's second bomb of the season gave the Yankees an early three-run lead, which helped lead them to a road victory. Although his playing time going forward is unclear, his .619 slugging percentage makes him a player to potentially target in leagues that allowed daily lineup changes.

