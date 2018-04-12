Austin was handed a five-game suspension and a fine for his role in Wednesday's altercation against the Red Sox, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Austin was ejected from the game after rushing the mound and triggering the second bench-clearing brawl of Wednesday's contest. Joe Kelly -- who hit Austin with the pitch -- was given a six-game suspension, as well as a couple fines handed out to various members of both clubs. Both players will appeal the ruling and be available for Thursday's series finale.