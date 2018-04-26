Austin's suspension was cut down to four games Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports. He'll begin serving the suspension Friday.

Austin was initially handed a five-game suspension back on April 12, but Major League Baseball saw something in his appeal to reduce the sentence by one game. He'll be eligible to return to action May 1 against the Astros. Neil Walker could see more time at first base while he's out.

