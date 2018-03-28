Yankees' Tyler Austin: To start Opening Day
Austin is batting ninth and playing first base Thursday against the Blue Jays, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
With Greg Bird (foot) on the shelf for six to eight weeks, Austin made the Yankees' Opening Day roster and could earn a decent amount of playing time. The right-handed hitter will likely start at first against most lefties, like the Blue Jays' J.A. Happ on Thursday. The left-handed Tyler Wade will likely start at second base against most righties, while the switch-hitting Neil Walker moves between second and first. Batting ninth will limit Austin's total plate appearances, though when he gets on base, he'll have Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton hitting just a few spots behind him, which should help pad his runs scored total.
More News
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Makes Opening Day roster•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Likely called upon if Bird unavailable•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Optioned to minors•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Path to roster spot re-opens•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Favorite to earn backup first base role•
-
Yankees' Tyler Austin: Recalled from Triple-A•
-
Waiver Wire adds before Opening Day
Heath Cummings looks at players you should add before the season gets started.
-
Top fantasy baseball sleepers for 2018
SportsLine simulated the 2018 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 1
Need a replacement hitter for Week 1? Scott White has you covered with 10 possible additions...
-
More sleepers, breakouts, busts
Chris Towers runs through his Sleeper, Breakout and Bust picks before the season kicks off...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
Need a fill-in pitcher for the shortened first week of Fantasy Baseball season? Scott White...
-
12-team H2H Categories mock
In the final mock draft of the preseason, Heath Cummings uses his preferred strategy in his...