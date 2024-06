Double-A Somerset reinstated Hardman (elbow) from the 60-day injured list May 27 and assigned him to High-A Hudson Valley.

Hardman finished the 2023 season at Somerset, but he'll get some more time at Hudson Valley to regain form at the plate while he eases back into the mix following Tommy John surgery, which he underwent last October. Through his first 10 games at the High-A level, Hardman is hitting .231 with three extra-base hits and a 39.5 percent strikeout rate.