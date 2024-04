Hardman had Tommy John surgery in October and should return to action this summer for Double-A Somerset, Jim Callis of MLB.com reports.

A 25-year-old third baseman, Hardman logged a .237/.332/.558 slash line with 26 home runs and a 33.2 percent strikeout rate in 77 games last season at Double-A. Given his age, he will need to make significant gains with his hit tool after getting healthy in order to project as a future big leaguer.