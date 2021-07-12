The Yankees have selected Hardman with the 153rd overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A right-handed hitting first baseman out of the University of Oklahoma, Hardman displayed a quicker bat speed this past spring en route to becoming the Big 12 batting champion with a .397 average. With a 6-foot-3 frame, he should be capable of improving his power tool going forward. Hardman has played third base at times, but unless he's able to improve his agility substantially, is better suited for the opposite corner of the infield.