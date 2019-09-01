Yankees' Tyler Lyons: Headed to majors
Lyons signed a major-league contract and had his contract selected by the Yankees on Sunday.
Lyons previously had a minor-league contract with the Pirates before latching on with the Yankees on another minor-league deal in mid-August. He's worked effectively in Triple-A this season, racking up a 3.22 ERA and 1.15 WHIP with 60 strikeouts across 50.1 innings. He figures to serve as bullpen depth for the big-league club to close out the season.
