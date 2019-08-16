Lyons signed a minor-league deal with the Yankees on Thursday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.

Lyons was recently released from his minor-league deal with the Pirates, but it didn't take long for him to find a new team. The 31-year-old had a 3.31 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 55:16 K:BB over 45.2 innings at Triple-A, and he'll remain at that level with his new organization.

