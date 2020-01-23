Play

Lyons agreed to a minor-league contract with the Yankees earlier this month, Chris Hilburn-Trenkle of Baseball America reports.

Lyons will return to the Yankees organization after being outrighted off the 40-man roster in November, with his deal likely including an invite to big-league spring training. The lefty reliever saw action in 14 MLB games between the Pirates and Yankees in 2019, giving up nine earned run on 13 hits and five walks while striking out 17 in 12.2 innings.

