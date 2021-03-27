Wade is likely to open the season with a big-league bench spot, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wade has been battling for a roster spot throughout spring training but hasn't exactly impressed, hitting .194 with 14 strikeouts in 36 at-bats. However, he has notched two stolen bases, and his speed and versatility are likely the two factors that most played into the Yankees' decision to keep him with the big club. While Wade's place on the Opening Day roster hasn't yet been confirmed, Hoch notes that the release of Derek Dietrich and Robinson Chirinos (wrist) seems to make the decision apparent.