Wade was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-barre on Saturday, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Wade is back with the big club for the final month of the season after spending most of August in the minors. The 23-year-old has struggled during his time with the Yankees this season, slashing just .186/.238/.305 across 25 games. He'll likely be used off the bench in a utility role down the stretch.

