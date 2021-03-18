Wade is among a handful of Yankees battling for the final bench spots on the team's Opening Day roster, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

The Yankees are expected to carry four non-pitcher reserves to start the campaign, with Kyle Higashioka (side) and Brett Gardner locks to take up two of the spots. That leaves two remaining roster spots and at least five players -- including Wade, Derek Dietrich, Jay Bruce, Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman -- with a realistic shot of breaking camp with the club. Wade's versatility and speed could be a factor in helping him make the cut, but he hasn't helped his cause with a .143/.136/.238 slash line and 0:10 BB:K this spring.