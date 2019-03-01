Wade went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and a walk in Thursday's game against the Pirates.

Wade continued his hot start at the dish, as he's now collected five hits in eight at-bats and has two RBI along with a stolen base to show for it. The 24-year-old appeared in 36 games in 2018 for the Yankees, although he hit just .167 with one home run and five RBI over 66 at-bats. If he does break camp with the big-league team, he'll likely be used in a utility role.