The Yankees recalled Wade from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.

Wade is assume the active roster spot of starting pitcher CC Sabathia (knee), but his addition has more to do with DJ LeMahieu (groin) and Gio Urshela (undisclosed) both being banged up at the moment. New York seems to be viewing both LeMahieu's and Urshela's situations as day-to-day concerns, so Wade may only be up with the big club for insurance purposes. The 24-year-old hasn't shown much aptitude at the plate across various stints with the big club over parts of the past three seasons, producing a .173/.247/.237 slash line (31 wRC+) in 192 career plate appearances.

More News
Our Latest Stories