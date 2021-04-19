Wade is seen as an option to be promoted to the big-league roster from the Yankees' alternate training site, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wade spent the early part of the season on the active roster, going 1-for-3 and serving primarily as a pinch runner and late-inning replacement before being shipped to the alternate site April 10. Jay Bruce's retirement Sunday leaves open an empty roster spot and a need for a backup first baseman, though Mike Ford might be the most logical candidate for the role. Wade has yet to play first base in the majors, spending most of his time in the middle infield and in the outfield.