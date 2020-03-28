Wade is among a group of Yankees vying for a reserve role on the Opening Day roster, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wade didn't do much to help his case for a roster spot this spring as he slashed .133/.161/.333 with a 1:11 BB:K. He did hit a pair of home runs and steal two bases, however, and the Yankees have thus far kept him on the big-league roster even as some of his peers -- including fellow utilityman Thairo Estrada -- have been sent to the minors. Wade's bid to open the season in the majors is nonetheless threatened by the delay to the start of the regular season; the extra time may allow injured hitters such as Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (ribs) to heal in time for Opening Day, whittling down available roster spots.