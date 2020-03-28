Play

Wade is among a group of Yankees vying for a reserve role on the Opening Day roster, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Wade didn't do much to help his case for a roster spot this spring as he slashed .133/.161/.333 with a 1:11 BB:K. He did hit a pair of home runs and steal two bases, however, and the Yankees have thus far kept him on the big-league roster even as some of his peers -- including fellow utilityman Thairo Estrada -- have been sent to the minors. Wade's bid to open the season in the majors is nonetheless threatened by the delay to the start of the regular season; the extra time may allow injured hitters such as Giancarlo Stanton (calf) and Aaron Judge (ribs) to heal in time for Opening Day, whittling down available roster spots.

More News
Our Latest Stories