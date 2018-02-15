Manager Aaron Boone said Wade is an option to start at either second or third base this season, MLB.com reports.

Boone also mentioned top prospects Miguel Andujar and Gleyber Torres (elbow) as possible options, as well as a couple of veterans. While Wade excelled in 85 games with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, hitting .310/.382/.460 with 26 stolen bases, he struggled to a .155/.222/.224 in his first taste of the majors (63 plate appearances). Given his versatility -- he logged at least one start at six different positions with the RailRiders in 2017 -- he may be more likely to open the season in a utility role.